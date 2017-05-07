VCSO Welcomes 11 New Correctional Officers

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office welcomes 11 new confinement officers. The group had to complete a 40-hour course to earn the title. The jail officers course is mandatory for all new hires in their first year.

Confinement officers learned a little bit of everything including ethics, tactical communication, suicide prevention, mental illness and legal issues. Graduating officers will work with a field training officer for 10 weeks before they work alone.

Lauren Leslie



