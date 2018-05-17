Home Indiana Evansville VCSO Roundtable Discussion to Focus on Community Issues May 17th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and several state government offices will soon discuss some of the biggest issues the sheriff’s office faces.

The main topics they plan to talk about at the meeting include mental health and overcrowding at the jails. Sheriff Dave Wedding has been working on a solution to jail overcrowding.

Right now more than a hundred inmates from Vanderburgh County are staying at other jails in the Tri-State. Sheriff Wedding says he’s looking forward to the meeting.

“This is a really good time for people to get together and discuss the problems that we face here in Indiana and work towards a resolution,” says Wedding.

The sheriff’s office says officials with the governor’s and attorney general’s office, as well as the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Corrections will attend the meeting set for May 21st.

It’s one of several planned across the Hoosier state.

