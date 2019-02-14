Vaudeville Valentines Dinner Show: Bellydancing, Comedy and Magic…Oh My!

You can celebrate Valentine’s Day in a crazy way, this Saturday at Bokeh Lounge’s Vaudeville Valentines Dinner Show.

Enjoy performances by…Morgan Donahue, and the Left of Center players, illusionist Brandon Baggett, comedian Rachael Goldman, burlesque dancers, circus acts, belly dancers and more!

Each dinner includes a signature craft cocktail, side salad, & an alcohol infused dessert!

Tickets are a hundred dollars each.





MEAL CHOICES

1.) New York Strip w/ Mashed Potatoes, & Green Beans

2.) Salmon w/ Risoto & Squash

3.) Three Lamb Lollipops w/ Mashed Potatoes, & Brussel Sprouts

VARIETY SHOW PERFORMANCES BY

~Live Music with Morgan Donahue, & The Left of Center Players

~Comedian Rachael Goldman, & Jean Ann

~Bellydance by Noonie Moonshine & Leah Robling

~Comedy Magic by Illusionist Brandon Bagget & Abbi Marie

~Flamenco Song & Dance by Turquoise Dream

~Burlesque by Jessa Daisy Undress Jess

~ Art after Dark Entertainment Performance by Matt O’Flow

~ Art after Dark Entertainment Dance by Samantha Hancock

DOOR PRIZES INCUDE..

~ DIAMOND Earrings from Goldman’s Pawn Shop!

~ $500 Gift Certificate for Ahead of the Rest Patio Furnishings, Inc. & Gifts

~ $100 Gift Certificate for Glo Natural Wellness Center Salon & Spa

~ Couples Art Class by Gamut Gallery

~ 1hr Couple’s Hoop Dance Class by Hoops of a Feather

~ Sauced Gift Certificate

~ Bokeh Lounge Gift Certificate

~ Mo’s House House Gift Certificate

~ Couples Gift Bags from Exotica Superstore

~ Flower Arrangement Centerpieces by Wilde Horticulture

