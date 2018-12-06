Home Kentucky Vanity Plates in Kentucky Receive New Expiration Dates December 6th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Personalized license plates in Kentucky will have a new expiration date come the new year.

All personalized plates will transition to a birth month expiration beginning January 2nd.

The change is being done to comply with House Bill 530 and will bring vanity plates in line with standard issue plates which currently expire on the last day of the vehicle owner’s birth month.

As it is right now, personalized license plates expire on December 1st.

People with January, February, or March birth months will renew their personalized plates in person or online anytime between their birth month and April 30th, 2019.

All other birth months will renew by the last day of their birth month. In 2020, all applicants will renew by the last day of their birth month.

