Vanilla Ice is headlining a 90s-themed concert at Lu-Ray Park and Amphitheater in Muhlenberg, KY. He will take the stage with special guest Tone Loc on September 14th.

Tickets start at $24.50 and will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, February 23rd at 9 a.m. Venue Pre Sale begins Friday, Feb. 22nd at 9 a.m.

Fans may sign up for the email newsletter at Lu Ray Amp to receive the pre-sale password.

A limited number of VIP Meet n Greet packages with Vanilla Ice are available.

Comments

comments