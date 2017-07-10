Home Indiana Vanderburgh Republicans Remove Cheryl Musgrave From One Position July 10th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave and her husband, Robert, are no longer a precinct vice committeeman and committeeman.

Republicans removed the couple from those positions because Mr. Musgrave gave $500 to Democrat Gail Riecken’s 2015 campaign for Mayor.

At the time, Riecken was running against Republican Mayoral candidate, Lloyd Winnecke.

It was ruled that it was strictly against Republican State Party Rules for a Republican Precinct Committeeman to support a Democrat candidate.

The party said, “Having reviewed the formal complaint filed against Precinct Committeeman Robert Musgrave and upon receiving testimony and evidence concerning such complaint, the undersigned duly appointed Causes for Removal Hearing Committee does formally rule to remove Mr. Musgrave as Precinct Committeeman, and under Rule 3-7, Vice Precinct Committeemen Cheryl Musgrave”.

Wayne Parke, Vanderburgh Republican Party Chairman said, “Upon verifying Musgrave did give a $500 donation to Democrat Riecken, I filed a written complaint with both the Local and State Secretaries of the Republican Party. It very disappointing to learn a Republican Precinct Committeeman did not support Mayoral Candidate Republican Lloyd Winnecke, one of the best, if not the best Mayor Evansville has ever had. This is a clear example of very poor judgement“.

The action does not effect Musgrave’s position as County Commissioner.

The local GOP and Musgrave were at odds earlier this year as well when Musgrave agreed to fire the director at Burdette Park.

Musgrave declined comment at the latest action.

