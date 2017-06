Home Indiana Vanderburgh Prosecutor Earns Position on Indiana Supreme Court Committee June 29th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermnan Will be spending more time in Indianapolis come July 1st.

He earned a spot on the Indiana Supreme Court Committee for rules of practice and procedure.

That committee reviews amendments that need to be evaluated for legal purposes.

Herman is one of just six people to serve on this specific committee.

Terms last several years, and his will come to an end in 2022.

