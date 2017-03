Tax scams have pushed Vanderburgh County officials to give warning to residents.

Locals are receiving calls from people claiming to be part of the IRS, saying it is their “final attempt” of contact regarding a pending lawsuit. The pursuit of these scammers is to get the victim to wire transfer money or send it through a debit card.

The Sheriff’s Office says the IRS will never call to demand immediate payment or threaten to make arrests.

