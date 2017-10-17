Home Indiana Evansville Vanderburgh Humane Society Rescues 11 Dogs From Puerto Rico October 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Vanderburgh Humane Society rescues 11 dogs from Puerto Rico. Earlier today, VHS members picked up the dogs from the Indianapolis International Airport.

Many of the dogs were experiencing their very own form of jet lag between the car rides and getting their vaccines updated.

Veterinarians say that the rescue dogs were already in various organizations before the hurricane swept Puerto Rico.

Amanda Coburn, development coordinator, said, “People are concerned that these pets have families looking for them but that’s not the case with these because they were already homeless before the disaster hit so taking these animals makes room in those shelters for the animals that are displaced by the hurricane so it’s still helpful that these aren’t hurricane displaced pets in terms of being out in the storm.”

Many of the dogs should be up for adoption in the next couple of weeks.

