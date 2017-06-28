Vanderburgh Humane Society Offering $5 Microchips

The Vanderburgh Humane Society will offer deals on microchipping pets. More pets go missing around the Fourth of July than any other time of the year.

VHS will offer five dollar microchips from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., which is 80% off the regular price. This offer is first-come, first-served.

Just remember pets must be on leashes or in carriers and provide up-to-date information, including an address and phone number.

Pet owners can arrive as early as 12 p.m. to sign in.

Through VHS, the microchip is registered to your phone number and address, and you will be called if your pet ends up at a shelter.

