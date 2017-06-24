Vanderburgh Humane Society Celebrates 60TH Anniversary

With 60 years of serving pets and people in the community, the Vanderburgh Humane Society is celebrating with an ice cream social.

Behind the scenes shelter tours were offered along with adoption fees waived for the first 60 cat adoptions. VHS is the tri-state’s largest animal welfare agency, serving more than 10 thousand animals in three states every single year.

VHS Executive Director Kendall Paul says, “In honor of the 60th anniversary we were doing our first 60 cat and kitten adoptions complementary so no charge for those adoptions today.”

This summer is also, the VHS low cost spay and neuter clinic’s 10TH birthday and the first birthday for Cardio for Canines.

