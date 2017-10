Home Indiana Evansville Vanderburgh Humane Society Accepting Dogs Displaced by Hurricane Maria October 16th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Vanderburgh Humane Society will be taking in at least a dozen dogs displaced by Hurricane Maria after it devastated Puerto Rico.

The dogs arrived earlier Monday night, and others are being sent to other Humane organizations throughout the state.

So far there’s not any specific information about the dogs, but VHS will start to process them Tuesday morning.

