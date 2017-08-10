Vanderburgh County Woman Crowned Indiana State Fair Queen

Food, animals, concerts, and exhibits are some of the many reason people will attend the Indiana State fair. One Evansville native is finding herself in the middle of all those activities as she reigns over the 2017 event.

It has been a busy year for Becca Lax and it’s not getting any easier for her.

Lax says, “I visited 44 of Indiana’s 92 counties. I usually get here in the morning around 8 or 9. I made my way to pioneer village. I had to get to the dairy barn to get some ice-cream. So I’m just kinda all around.”

In January, the veteran was named the Indiana State Fair Queen, becoming only the third person from Vanderburgh County but the second in as many years to earn the title.

As queen, she will spend 17 days at the Indiana State Fair where she was one of the first passengers on the fair’s new sky ride.

“They stuck us on it as soon as it opened. It’s so much fun. It’s about a 10 minute ride and it’s 35 feet in the air,” says Lax. “At one of the county fairs I got to ride a monster truck, and they asked us before we got on, do you want the real ride, or do you want the safe, queen ride, and we were like the real ride, so me and the fair queen got on there and I thought we were going to die.”

Lax says she is enjoying the state fair, and thinks all of the county fairs are great too but when asked which is her favorite, she was an answer that would still make the judge’s smile.

“I’m from Vanderburgh County so I’m kind of biased toward them, but I couldn’t pick a favorite out of all my visits this summer, they were all amazing.”

The state fair ends August 20th, but there is no rest for Lax. She has to be in class at Purdue at 8 a.m. August 21st where she is studying to be a pilot at Purdue.

Something she found out in her travels across the state this year is that, oddly enough, there are three other county fair queens who are also pilots.

