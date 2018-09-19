Home Indiana Evansville Vanderburgh County Surveyor Named Surveyor of the Year September 19th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Jeffrey D. Mueller, Vanderburgh County Surveyor, has earned the title of Indiana Surveyor of the Year.

The award was presented on September 18th at the Association of Indiana Counties Annual Banquet in Indianapolis.

Mueller received the award due to his accomplishments and contributions to Vanderburgh County as a surveyor.

The County Surveyor serves as the technical advisor to the County Commissioners on the subject of county-wide drainage and development that affects county drainage.

In Vanderburgh County, the County Surveyor also over sees the maintenance and improvements on more than 80 miles of legal drains that carry storm water to the Ohio River and its tributaries.

“Jeff Mueller is a very thorough and detail oriented County Surveyor who keeps us informed of potential problems and helps the Board of Commissioners resolve drainage problems and disputes that occur in the County. Our jobs would be much more difficult without Jeff,” says Award County Commissioner Bruce Ungethiem.

Mueller was selected from 92 county surveyors in the Hoosier state.

Comments

comments