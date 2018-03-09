44News | Evansville, IN

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Phone Scams

March 9th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to look out for phone scammers targeting physicians and dentists. The sheriff’s office says it has gotten calls from victims saying that a man from the sheriff’s office has been threatening doctors with arrest as a result of missing jury duty.

The victim says the caller knew the name of the doctor but did not seem to have any personal information.

The sheriff’s office does not solicit the payment of fines or fees over the phone.

If you do get a call like this simply hang up.

