Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office Offers Halloween Tips For Trick-Or-Treaters

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office will be watching residential areas closely this Halloween. Deputies will be paying special attention to neighborhoods, where registered sex offenders live.

Registered sex offenders are required to put a sign on their door, stating they will not be giving out candy. They must also turn off outside lights and cannot have Halloween decorations on display.

Parents are encouraged to look up sex offenders who might be in their neighborhood by clicking here.

Other safety tips include:

– Motorists should keep a careful eye out for kids who may be difficult to see and may run unexpectedly from in between parked cars and other places.

– Trick-or-treating should be done with adult supervision and in groups.

– Parents, if your trick-or-treaters are old enough to walk the neighborhood on their own, make sure you know their intended route. Provide them with a cell phone and make sure they stay within a familiar area.

– Trick-or-treaters should never enter the home of someone who is not well known to them.

– Costumes that do not include a mask or anything that might obscure the child’s vision are preferable.

– Costumes should be constructed so that children can move easily and not create a tripping hazard.

– Trick-or-treating should be completed before dark. Trick-or-treaters should have light colored/reflective clothing on and have a flashlight.

– Parents should inspect all treats before they are eaten. Anything that is not commercially produced or appears to have had the seal or packaging tampered with should be discarded.

– Homeowners who welcome trick-or-treaters should make sure their homes are well lit and that there are no obstacles to those visiting the home.

– Homeowners should give commercially produced treats, gift certificates or other non-food related items (school pencils, stickers, etc).

If you find anything or see anything suspicious in nature, report it to the Sheriff’s Office via 911.

