Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office Needs Help Identifying Theft Suspects October 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help identifying a couple of theft suspects. Both men are suspected of stealing from a vehicle and credit card fraud.

If you recognize these men you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office or the WeTip Hotline at (812) 421-6297. You can also click here to submit a tip.

