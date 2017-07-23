44News | Evansville, IN

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Burdette Park Pool Drowning

July 23rd, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating Saturday’s drowning at Burdette Park Pool.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. when a child found 5-year-old Seth Fulkerson floating face down in approximately 2 feet deep water near a rope that separated sections of the pool.

The child told his parent who jumped in and pulled Fulkerson from the water.

CPR was started immediately. Fulkerson never regained consciousness and was taken to Deaconess Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Fulkerson was at the pool with his mother and her other children ages 2, 10, and 11 when the drowning occurred.

An autopsy on Fulkerson is scheduled for Sunday.

