Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office Donates to Charity

One law enforcement agency gives back in a big way with donations of nearly $20,000.

Personnel from the Vanderburgh County sheriff’s office spent nearly two months raising money to give back to three charities.

Riley’s Children’s Foundations, Shriner’s Hospitals for Children and The Santa Clothes Club all benefited from the gifts.

Unexpectedly, Sheriff Dave Wedding received two girls from the Shriners that touched him deeply.

“Being a father and a grandfather, having healthy children is pretty much a blessing and we see a lot of people who aren’t so fortunate, so having that, so having that given to me meant a lot,” said Sheriff Wedding.”

The Editorial without Words and The Silent Messenger are two images that have important meaning to the Shriners.

The Sheriff’s office also donated a large amount of canned food items to the St. Vincent De Paul Society Food Pantry.

Comments

comments