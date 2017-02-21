Home Indiana Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy Injured After Fleeing Suspect Rams Cruiser February 21st, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana Pinterest

A suspect is in custody after ramming his vehicle into a Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy patrol car, injuring an officer. Deputies were responding to a domestic situation in the 200 block of Brookview Drive Monday night. According to a news release, Jeremiah Jones showed up, and led officers on a chase, hit a cruiser, and climbed inside. The deputy could not escape and held Jones back at gunpoint. Another deputy removed Jones from the cruiser, and struggled with him for several minutes before making an arrest. Jones faces several charges, including criminal recklessness, and battery on a public safety official. The deputy in the car was treated for a laceration to his knee.

