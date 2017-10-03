Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies Honored At Ceremony

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is awarding the bravest among them for their accomplishments. At a ceremony Monday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office honored Logan Osborne with the Lifesaver Award.

Four other deputies also received promotions, and four more retired. At the same time, the Sheriff’s Office welcomed two new deputies – Chelsea Trail and Jordan Kuester.

Deputy Kuester says joining the force was an easy choice.

Two more deputies received recognition for completing additional training that should make them more effective on the job.

