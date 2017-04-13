Home Indiana Evansville Vanderburgh County Sheriff and Lawmakers to Study Jail Issues April 13th, 2017 Amanda Decker Evansville Pinterest

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding plans to form a jail study committee to address the issues of overcrowding, under-staffing and inmate mental health. Sheriff Wedding visited lawmakers in Indianapolis to discuss his plans to remedy these problems locally.

Sheriff Wedding met with State Senator Jim Tomes of Wadesville, along with State Representative Holli Sullivan, State Representative Ryan Hatfield and Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch.

Sheriff Wedding stated, “I am encouraged by the support I am receiving from our local legislators and the Lieutenant Governor. Ms. Suzanne Crouch was enthusiastic about my plan to form a committee in order to address these issues.” Sheriff Wedding added, “Indiana sheriffs are dealing with unprecedented pressures right now. I am optimistic that a bi-partisan group of stakeholders can come together and find solutions that will both protect our communities and allow our inmates to serve out their time in a safe environment.”

