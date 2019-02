The Vanderburgh County Sheriff Department will be receiving a big donation from HeartSavers.

They will receive 45 automated external defibrillators at a ceremony on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

A presentation of the devices will be held in the main lobby of the Orthopedic & Neuroscience Hospital located on the Deaconess Gateway Campus.

The new AEDs will be placed in Vanderburgh County Sheriff Department vehicles.

