Vanderburgh County Recipients of Lilly Endowment Scholarship

Three students in Vanderburgh County are being recognized and awarded for their excellence in academics.

Ethan Shopmeyer, Andrew Heldman, and Brendan Notich have received the 2019 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship. This scholarship will provide full-tuition for four years of undergraduate study at an Indiana college or university.

Shopmeyer, a senior a New Tech Institute, says he plans on studying political science that he’s hoping will lead to a career in public service. Heavily involved in student government, Shopmeyer serves as Class President as well as being the President of the National Honor Society.

Heldman is a senior at Mater Dei High School and will be pursuing a degree in computer science in hopes of becoming a computer engineer. His athletic skill match his academic skill, having earned All-City recognition for baseball and basketball as well as being named West Side Kiwanis Player of the Week.

Notich is finishing up his senior year at North High School and plans to study biochemistry and pre-med once at a university or college level. Aside from academic achievement, Notich served as the Vice President and President of Key Club and as President for the National Honor Society. Outside of the classroom, Notich has volunteered with the Wesselman Nature Society, the Stockwell After School Mentoring Program, and Keep Evansville Beautiful.

Aside from receiving full-tuition, all three recipiences will have required fees paid in full as well as an annual stipend of up to $900 for required books and equipment for four years of full-time undergraduate studies.

