Vanderburgh County Receives Disaster Relief Loan May 15th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

After severe flooding in February, Vanderburgh County received a disaster declaration, allowing federal money to be used to repair any damaged infrastructure.

The county’s EMA director says there is about $880,000 worth of damage which surpassed the requirement needed to qualify for the federal funding. President Trump signed a declaration on May 5th designating money to the county.

Cliff Weaver says, “It’ll be nice to get close to a million dollars back into our budget that we didn’t expect because of the flood and that’s what these federal declarations are all about. to help the communities recover from the damage.”

Weaver says he is content with the reaction from the County Commissioners who have been showing full support during the process.

