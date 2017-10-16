Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Speaks on Worley Case

The man accused of killing Chanda Hatt is set to be formally charged Wednesday, October 18th.

Richard Worley is facing charges of murder and attempted murder. If convicted, Worley could spent the rest of his life behind bars. That is something many people close to the Hatt family want to see happen.

After learning of Worley’s 2008 attempted murder charge, some people are still looking for answers, saying the justice system failed.

Worley accepted a plea agreement that lessened his 2008 attempted murder charge to aggravated battery. He was accused of stabbing his then girlfriend Debra Cook, who was Chanda Hatt’s mother.

Worley was sentenced to 12 years in prison but entered a community transition program in 2014.

Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nicholas Hermann says Worley’s sentencing at the time followed the letter of the law.

“Obviously if he were locked up still then this would not have had the potential to happen,” said Hermann. “That being said you know, we do have a system that people do eventually get out of jail. There’s very few people who receive sentences that don’t get an opportunity to get out.”

Worley’s early release was decided by the prosecutor before Hermann. The law at that time allowed Indiana inmates to be eligible for release after serving 50 percent of a sentence. Inmates are now required to serve 75 percent in most cases.

