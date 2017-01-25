Vanderburgh County Political Pioneer Dies

A big political pioneer in the Evansville area has died. Bettye Lou Jerrel passed away on Tuesday. She was the first female chair of the Vanderburgh County Republican Party. Her work as the President of the County Commission led to a major grant allowing the study of I-69. Bettye Lou Jerrel also played a vital role in establishing a Public Defenders program.

Jerrel is a Bosse High School and University of Evansville graduate. She served as an Evansville teacher and administrator for the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation between 1962 and 1997. Her early work produced initiatives such as statewide testing and the A-plus program.

Jerrel was also named as one of the YMCA’s 100 Years, 100 Women honorees.

