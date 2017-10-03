Home Indiana Evansville Vanderburgh County Officials Spearhead Creation Of A Regional Mental Health Facility October 3rd, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding has been around the Vanderburgh County Jail for over 30 years. He says he’s seen people with acute mental illness struggling in the jail since that time. Now he, and other local officials, are starting the process of building a regional mental health facility.

At a county commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Commissioner Bruce Ungethiem shared good news. He presented before the Indiana Statehouse’s interim study on corrections and said the corrections committee understands what they are looking for.

They are looking to build a regional facility that would include about 10-12 different counties. The thought is if all of these counties could come together, the center could help jails from around the region get people the help they need. As well, by having so many counties involved, they could have an easier time paying for the facility and its upkeep.

It won’t be an easy process. In late October, the corrections committee will present their recommendations. After that the legislature will start back up in January. At that point, officials are hopeful a bill will be passed to start the creation of the facility. The facility itself will take a lot of time and money to build.

