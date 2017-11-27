Home Indiana Vanderburgh County Make Plans For Jail Overcrowding November 27th, 2017 Amanda Porter Indiana

With 706 current inmates, the Vanderburgh County Jail is over its limit of 512 permanent beds prompting the Department of Corrections to send the county a letter stating the county must have a plan to comply with federal regulations within 180 days.

In 2017 the state found Vanderburgh County Jail overcrowded, lacking space, beds, and facilities for inmates. The classification system requires 20% vacant beds in the jail.

Because of the large amount of inmates, the jail does not have enough staff to support the capacity.

A 2015 analysis reveals an increase of 35 confinement officers are required for a total of 119 for the current 512 bed facility. It also reveals a need for five more supervisors.

The total cost of one new confinement officer for the Vanderburgh County jail is $58, 816. This number includes salary, estimated overtime and shift differential, clothing, FICA & PERF, Teamsters, and health insurance. For supervisors, that figure is $66, 509.

For 35 new confinement officers, and five new supervisors to staff the overcrowded jail and stay in regulation with the D.O.C regulations, the total cost is $2,391,105.

County Commissioner Bruce Ungethiem says the Vanderburgh County Council, County Commission, and the County Sheriff will work with the prosecutors, and judges office to fix the problem.

Together county leaders will come up with a plan to add to the current facility, or build a new jail.

The official plan is due May 26th, 2018.



