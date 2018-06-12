Vanderburgh County Magistrate Resign Following Misconduct Allegations

Vanderburgh County Magistrate Jeffrey T. Shoulders has agreed to resign, and will not be seeking or accept judicial office in the future.

Shoulders was informed that The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications was investigating allegations of misconduct involving inappropriate relationships with court employees and attorneys during work hours and on court property.

Upon being informed on these investigations, Shoulders resigned as Magistrate.

The commission agreed to conclude after he agreed to resign.

The agreement between Shoulders and the Commission can be seen here: jud-qual-shoulders-agreement

