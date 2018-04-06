Home Indiana Evansville Vanderburgh County Lawsuit Aims At Opioid Manufacturers & Distributors April 6th, 2018 Lauren Leslie Evansville, Indiana

Vanderburgh County is the latest to file a lawsuit against major opioid manufacturers and distributors. Evansville based Cohen and Malad, LLP filed the 160 page complaint in the U.S. Southern District Court on Friday.

County Commissioners say they filed the suit against the drug manufacturers and distributors for their part in fueling the opioid crisis. In the lawsuit, attorneys note — at one point — the prescription rate for opioid pain medications was 183 prescriptions per 100 residents in Vanderburgh County.

“Community leaders like the Commissioners of Vanderburgh County have been swift in bringing suit against the parties who have contributed to the opioid crisis that has destroyed families and depleted governmental resources. This lawsuit will hold the opioid manufacturers and distributors accountable for putting profits ahead of people and put valuable resources back into the communities,” said Lynn Toops of Cohen & Malad, LLP.

The lawsuit names at least 10 different big Pharma manufacturers as defendants. Those companies include Purdue Pharma, Cephalon, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Noramco, Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt PLC, Allergan PLC, and Watson Pharmaceuticals. The lawsuit alleges the manufacturers deceptively marketed the appropriate uses, risks, and safety of opioids.

AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., and McKesson Corporation are opioid distributors named in the lawsuit. The distributors are alleged to have failed in their duty to report and stop an alarming amount of opioids that flooded Vanderburgh County.

