Vanderburgh County GOP Hosts Live Viewing Of Inauguration Ceremony

The Vanderburgh County GOP hosted a live viewing of the ceremonies. The group gathered Friday morning at an Evansville restaurant on North Main Street. Dozens of people were there to watch the 45th President of the United States take the Oath of Office.

Julie West says, “Very very happy honestly he wasn’t my pick…for me it was much more of a goodbye Barack party. For the past eight years a lot of Americans felt like the government was against us.”

In November, more than 55% of voters in Vanderburgh County chose Donald Trump for President in and more than 38% voted for Hillary Clinton.

