Vanderburgh County Fugitive Arrested in Henderson, Facing Weapon Charges

A fugitive from Evansville is facing new weapons charges after an arrest in Henderson. The United States Marshals Service Fugitive Tasks force and Henderson Police Department located and arrested 38-year-old Terry McNary earlier Tuesday. McNary was wanted for failure to appear in court and meth-related charges from 2016.

He was located in the Green Street and Sand Lane area in Henderson. During the arrest, seven loaded firearms were discovered.

He is being charged with possession of a firearm. He was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center where he is awaiting extradition to Vanderburgh County

