Vanderburgh County Fair Officials Ready for Opening Day

Vanderburgh County Fair officials are gearing up for the start of the fair Monday.

Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. for the six day long fair, jam packed with events.

Planning is a year long process and starts right after the fair ends.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies, Deaconess Hospital, and a safety team will all be on hand throughout the week to make sure everyone who visits the fair stays safe.

“Roughly sixty-five to seventy-five thousand people will make their way through the gates this year,” said Vanderburgh County Fair President Scott Berry. “According to the weather of course but if the weather is perfect which so far the forecast says it is we should see that many people will come through the fair. “

For a full list of fair events click here.

