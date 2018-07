The Vanderburgh County Fair only has a few days left in the Tri-State.

We got a look at some of the dairy cows yesterday, and today we saw some more animals that are over at the fairgrounds.

We took a look at some beef cows, pony’s, as well as trying some of the food that you can eat while you enjoy all of the fair activities.

A full list of events for the Vanderburgh County Fair can be found by clicking here.





















