Vanderburgh County Election Day Polling Locations
More than 20 polling locations are available for residents in Vanderburgh County to cast their vote.
Voting polls opened at 6:00AM November 6th and will be closing at 6:00PM.
Below is a list of the 22 available voting locations in Vanderburgh County:
- 4-H Activities Building: 201 E Boonville New Harmony Rd
- Academy for Innovative Studies (AIS, Formerly the Old North High School): 2319 Stringtown Rd
- Bethel United Church of Christ: 3029 N. Green River Rd
- Bethlehem United Church of Christ: 6400 Oak Hill Rd
- Blue Grass Church: 14240 Petersburg Rd
- Calvary Temple Assembly of God: 5050 N. First Ave
- Caze School: 2013 S. Green River Rd
- Cedar Hall School: 2100 N Fulton Ave
- Fairlawn United Methodist Church: 2001 Parker Dr
- McCutchanville Fire House: 9219 Petersburg Rd
- Memorial Baptist Church: 605 Canal St
- Methodist Temple: 2109 Lincoln Ave
- O’Day Discovery Lodge, Burdette Park: 5301 Nurrenbern Rd
- Northeast Park Baptist Church: 1215 N. Boeke Rd
- Plaza Park School: 7301 Lincoln Ave
- Southern Indiana Career & Technical Center: 1901 Lynch Rd
- St. James United Methodist Church: 3111 Hillcrest Terrace
- St. Paul’s United Church: 8701 Big Cynthiana Rd
- St. Lucas United Church of Christ: 33 W. Virginia St
- Washington Square Mall: 4801 Washington Ave
- West Side Christian Church: 1200 N Red Bank Rd
- Zion Church Educational Building: 1800 S. Governor St