Vanderburgh County Election Day Polling Locations

November 6th, 2018 Campaign 2018, Evansville, Indiana

More than 20 polling locations are available for residents in Vanderburgh County to cast their vote.

Voting polls opened at 6:00AM November 6th and will be closing at 6:00PM.

Below is a list of the 22 available voting locations in Vanderburgh County:

  • 4-H Activities Building: 201 E Boonville New Harmony Rd
  • Academy for Innovative Studies (AIS, Formerly the Old North High School): 2319 Stringtown Rd
  • Bethel United Church of Christ: 3029 N. Green River Rd
  • Bethlehem United Church of Christ: 6400 Oak Hill Rd
  • Blue Grass Church: 14240 Petersburg Rd
  • Calvary Temple Assembly of God: 5050 N. First Ave
  • Caze School: 2013 S. Green River Rd
  • Cedar Hall School:  2100 N Fulton Ave
  • Fairlawn United Methodist Church: 2001 Parker Dr
  • McCutchanville Fire House: 9219 Petersburg Rd
  • Memorial Baptist Church: 605 Canal St
  • Methodist Temple: 2109 Lincoln Ave
  • O’Day Discovery Lodge, Burdette Park: 5301 Nurrenbern Rd
  • Northeast Park Baptist Church: 1215 N. Boeke Rd
  • Plaza Park School: 7301 Lincoln Ave
  • Southern Indiana Career & Technical Center: 1901 Lynch Rd
  • St. James United Methodist Church: 3111 Hillcrest Terrace
  • St. Paul’s United Church: 8701 Big Cynthiana Rd
  • St. Lucas United Church of Christ: 33 W. Virginia St
  • Washington Square Mall: 4801 Washington Ave
  • West Side Christian Church: 1200 N Red Bank Rd
  • Zion Church Educational Building: 1800 S. Governor St

