Vanderburgh County Election Day Polling Locations

More than 20 polling locations are available for residents in Vanderburgh County to cast their vote.

Voting polls opened at 6:00AM November 6th and will be closing at 6:00PM.

Below is a list of the 22 available voting locations in Vanderburgh County:

4-H Activities Building: 201 E Boonville New Harmony Rd

201 E Boonville New Harmony Rd Academy for Innovative Studies (AIS, Formerly the Old North High School): 2319 Stringtown Rd

2319 Stringtown Rd Bethel United Church of Christ: 3029 N. Green River Rd

3029 N. Green River Rd Bethlehem United Church of Christ: 6400 Oak Hill Rd

6400 Oak Hill Rd Blue Grass Church: 14240 Petersburg Rd

14240 Petersburg Rd Calvary Temple Assembly of God: 5050 N. First Ave

5050 N. First Ave Caze School: 2013 S. Green River Rd

2013 S. Green River Rd Cedar Hall School: 2100 N Fulton Ave

2100 N Fulton Ave Fairlawn United Methodist Church: 2001 Parker Dr

2001 Parker Dr McCutchanville Fire House: 9219 Petersburg Rd

9219 Petersburg Rd Memorial Baptist Church: 605 Canal St

605 Canal St Methodist Temple: 2109 Lincoln Ave

2109 Lincoln Ave O’Day Discovery Lodge, Burdette Park: 5301 Nurrenbern Rd

5301 Nurrenbern Rd Northeast Park Baptist Church: 1215 N. Boeke Rd

1215 N. Boeke Rd Plaza Park School: 7301 Lincoln Ave

7301 Lincoln Ave Southern Indiana Career & Technical Center: 1901 Lynch Rd

1901 Lynch Rd St. James United Methodist Church: 3111 Hillcrest Terrace

3111 Hillcrest Terrace St. Paul’s United Church: 8701 Big Cynthiana Rd

8701 Big Cynthiana Rd St. Lucas United Church of Christ: 33 W. Virginia St

33 W. Virginia St Washington Square Mall: 4801 Washington Ave

4801 Washington Ave West Side Christian Church: 1200 N Red Bank Rd

1200 N Red Bank Rd Zion Church Educational Building: 1800 S. Governor St

Comments

comments