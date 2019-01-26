Vanderburgh County Democrats Host Launch Event

The Vanderburgh County Democratic Party hosted a launch event on Saturday to kick-ff the 2019 election season.

Nearly 100 people were on hand as a way to look back but also move forward in the new year.

The event included party organization and training information.

In addition, two members of the Indiana Democratic party were on hand to speak to the group.

One county organizer says it’s important for the party to find common ground with all voters.

“In our city election we’re predominately democrat,” said Vanderburgh County Democratic Chair Scott Danks, “but for whatever reason we don’t have the voter turnout that we would like to have so it’s about connecting with those individuals and hopefully helping them understand why it’s important to vote.”

Many of the democrat candidates running for office this year were on hand.

Danks adds that one of the goals for the party is to build upon the successes of 2018.

