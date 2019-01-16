Vanderburgh County Couple Arrested for Burglary

An Evansville couple was arrested for burglary of a home in Vanderburgh County.

According to Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, 47-year-old Michael Hutchison and 36-year-old Shanna Oler were spotted walking around a vacant property in the Green River Estates subdivision on January 15th by a neighbor. A deputy found signs of forced entry into the residence. Hutchison and Oler attempted to exit the house once the deputy arrived and were put into custody.

The couple told sheriff deputies different stories for being inside the residence. The stories ranged from trying to rescue an injured person to using the property for a place to have sex. During the investigation, deputies located a list of targeted items that the couple was looking to steal.

Both Hutchison and Oler were arrested for burglary and unlawful residential entry. Both remain in Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.

