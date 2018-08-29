Vanderburgh County Council Passes New Wheel Tax

Drivers with heavier vehicles will have to pay a higher tax come the new year.

The Vanderburgh County Council has passed a new amendment to raise the wheel tax on large trucks and semis.

As of right now, all vehicles pay a $20 annual wheel tax. For many bigger trucks, that is going up to $45. The extra revenue will be used to fund road improvements.

Tim Bray, Smith Company Inc. Chairman, disagrees with only taxing Vanderburgh County residents. His reasoning is individuals from places such as Illinois and Kentucky use facilities in Vanderburgh County as well.

The new wheel tax raises current rates for Vanderburgh County residents by $20 for vehicles that weigh more than 78,000 pounds. Vehicles that weigh between 26,000 and 78,000 will be charged $30.

This tax goes into effect on January 1st, 2019.

