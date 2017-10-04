Home Indiana Evansville Vanderburgh County Council Passes 2018 Budget, Employees to Receive Raise October 4th, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

Vanderburgh County Council has passed its 2018 spending plan. One of the budget changes has quite a few people very excited.

Three years is a long time to go without a raise. Now, Vanderburgh County employees are celebrating a pay increase. The budget increased three percent from last year’s spending plan.

That includes a two and a half percent raise for full time county employees. The 2018 budget stands at $91.3 million overall with only $650,000 if the total budget going to the raises.

Money has been scare in recent years, but concerted efforts were made to allow this pay raise to happen.

“With the property tax caps that have been in play for a number of years money is very, very tight. We’ve asked a lot of our department heads to tighten up their budgets, come present a budget that’s relatively flat or less than that and a lot of them came through so that’s allowed us to, you know give them a two and half percent raise,” says Vanderburgh County Council President John Montrastelle.

Monstrastelle says he’s been receiving texts and emails all day from county employees thanking him for the raise.

One thing that wasn’t decided at the meeting was healthcare for county workers.

The county council will continue to look into that over the coming weeks.



