Home Indiana Evansville Vanderburgh County Council Members Meet to Discuss 2019 Budget September 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Vanderburgh County Council Members are finalizing the proposed budget for the new year as 2019 draws closer.

The council’s budget includes nearly $30 million in changes. At the meeting, the council discussed where cuts will be made.

Large cuts are proposed for the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, though Sheriff Dave Wedding says he isn’t worried about the upcoming year. Meanwhile, other companies are receiving more money than they requested.

James Raben, a Vanderburgh County Councilman, says he is confident that most of the line items discussed will have more than enough to operate in 2019.

The Vanderburgh County Council will meet again to discuss the budget in October.

Comments

comments