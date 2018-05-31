Home Indiana Vanderburgh County Committee Talks Jail Expansion May 31st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a permanent fix for jail overcrowding. The Jail Blue Ribbon Committee met Thursday afternoon to discuss the issue and try to form a plan going forward. However, county officials say even if they reached a decision it would be years before it takes effect. There are plans in place to add on to the original facility.

Thursday, the committee met to discuss the layout of those expansions and how to pay for them. Officials estimate the need for about 900 to 1,200 beds so they’re looking into a dormitory-style layout.

Going that route would save the county about 18 percent. Though, by the time the expansion is complete, they say they might need even more space.

Vanderburgh County prosecutor Nick Herman says, “What’s put the kink in the system right now is the lack of jail space, because basically if you have a lower level offense, you just ride it out until you get time served, and you get out. And you know that’s the play. I think that you have to give the judges some opportunity and some options. The big one that they have is a short time in jail, and they don’t have that as an option right now.”

No decision was made at Thursday’s meeting. Committee members say they need final numbers before moving forward with any plans.

They’ll meet next on June 27th.



Comments

comments