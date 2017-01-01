Vanderburgh County Commissioners Host Inaugural Ceremony

A new year means newly elected officials, many here in Vanderburgh County taking their oath of office today.

The Vanderburgh County Commissioners hosted the inaugural ceremony. Friends and family of the newly elected officials filled the ballroom in the old courthouse in downtown Evansville.

More than a dozen local officials promised to serve the people of Vanderburgh County. Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says he is honored to be in his tough yet rewarding position.

Steve Lockyear says, “It is a challenge but it’s a duty I take very seriously and I feel I can help people on the worst day of their lives.”

Lockyear says he will continue to look for solutions to the heroin epidemic the county is facing.

