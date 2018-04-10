Home Indiana Evansville Vanderburgh County Commissioners Gather For Annual County Address April 10th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

Commissioners expressed great optimism for the future of Vanderburgh county. Since this is the county’s bicentennial year, officials say they need about $600 million to pay for projects for the celebration.

Concerns about jail expansion and workforce development were also addressed. In 2018 alone, the county has already completed more than $1 million in road repairs. The county has qualified for the first step of FEMA aid to help pay for flooding cleanup and it may also qualify for federal funding to help with deteriorated roads.

Commissioners say another issue is jail overcrowding. There are more than 800 inmates in the Vanderburgh County Jail and some inmates are being moved to other jails to help with the problem. However that is only a short term solution.

Commissioners also talked about a stronger workforce saying there is a dire need for more skilled workers in the county. Cheryl Musgrave says, “It’s particularly a population problem. Vanderburgh County is only the whole city and the county is only growing by one percent over a ten year time frame. It might surprise you to know that since 1960 we’ve only grown by fourteen thousand people.”

Commissioners say there are more than 3,000 open jobs in southern Indiana and if the county is looking toward expansion, they need to improve workforce development. Some of the projects commissioners say they are currently working on this year include a renovation of the airport terminal and a new sewer by the University parkway.

