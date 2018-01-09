Home Indiana Evansville Vanderburgh County Commissioners In Favor of Parental Leave Ordinance January 9th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

It was a quiet room in the Civic Center during the first reading of a parental leave ordinance. All voted in favor for a parental leave policy that would impact Vanderburgh County employees. County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave proposed the ordinance. She simply read from her statement and refused to answer any questions. Musgrave says,”So what is the current parental leave policy? Well thats an easy question there is no current policy other than expectant parents working as county employees must use their sick time or their vacation time to cover time off to be with a new born or an adopted child. I can tell you as a mother of two that having a child is neither an illness nor a vacation.”

The Vanderbugh County Treasurer, Susan Kirk says she is in favor of the ordinance for county employees. Kirk says, “I hope it passes with flying colors with a unanimous vote because like I said you have a child and God gives you that and I think that’s wonderful to have the time to bond with that child. It’s good for the parents and it’s wonderful for the child so I’m pretty well putting people first most of the time and I think it’s great.”

Kirk says county employees have been talking about the ordinance since it has been proposed. She says, “From what I can gather from people I’ve seen in the hallway different ones employees everybody’s for it. Even the office holders I mean it’s a good thing and I’m glad that the council is going to do this.”

The big question most critics have is how much will this cost for tax payers. Musgrave mentions, “This new ordinance proposes a new paid parental leave policy of up to four weeks existing budgeted salary per employee would cover the paid time, so it is not an increase of pay but a continuation of pay.”

There is still no answer as to whether the paternal leave would require a marriage license.

