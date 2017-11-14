Vanderburgh County Commissioners Approve Collective Bargaining Agreement

The Vanderburgh County Commissioners approved the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office collective bargaining agreement for the next three years.

It includes some new and creative incentives to retain some of those county workers. Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies say they understand the county’s budget restrictions so they won’t be taking any pay raises.

Instead, the team added some creative incentives to both attract new talent and keep the remaining deputies.

There aren’t many changes between the last contract but this version includes a college incentive to help fight debt and a larger clothing allowance.

“As the sheriff it’s important for the deputies to have good working benefits in order to recruit, hire and train people and then retain them law enforcement has seen a jump of people leaving one law enforcement agency for better salary and benefits,” says Sheriff Wedding.

The collective bargaining agreement will be heard in front of the County Council on December 6th.



