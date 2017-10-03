Vanderburgh County Commissioners Aim to End Gerrymandering

The Vanderburgh County Commissioners passed a resolution looking to put a stop to gerrymandering. They want to make it so the party in power isn’t the one drawing up the districts.

The County Commissioners prefer using non partisan computer models to help split the county in a more fair way. They are one of many in different counties around the state asking the Indiana Legislature to look into its policies.

“The GIS systems that is in place they can plug in an algorithm that’s a mathematical equation to take into account the number of people that are needed for the various boundaries and drawing those boundaries of course Humans would then look them over,” says Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave.

This all wouldn’t happen until after the census in 2020.

