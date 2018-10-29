Home Indiana Evansville Vanderburgh County Commissioner Candidates Discuss Their Concerns October 29th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Evansville

Jeff Hatfield and Mike Duckworth are running for Vanderburgh County Commissioner with the same goal and different approaches. They both say keeping Vanderburgh County safe is their top priority.

“To the commissioners, the main issue that’s going to be needing to be tackled right away is the jail overcrowding and how to mitigate that overcrowding,” says Jeff Hatfield.

“It’s a community problem. There’s a lot of tentacles to that monster so to speak,” says Mike Duckworth.

Right now, the Vanderburgh County Jail is housing more than 800 inmates when it’s only supposed to hold 600. Jeff Hatfield says he believes the county has the money it needs from tax revenue to expand the jail. “So it will really be a matter of how big this expansion should be and how much it should be year over year to operate that expansion,” says Hatfield.

Mike Duckworth believes the county needs to build a larger facility, but he also thinks there’s an even bigger problem to address.

“You have to call a timeout so to speak and put them in jail if they’re violent or if they’re, you know doing things to hurt society. But there are some that are probably sitting in there because of their mental incapacities, and we need, I think to really look at a different way to house them and get them in more of a treatment type of facility because you don’t want your jails to be a revolving door,” says Duckworth.

Other issues both candidates mentioned were maintaining the roads and preventing damage.

“We pretreat roads now; I started that program when I was with the highway department to get out ahead of these snow and ice events. We need to look at our levies, look at our low lying areas and make sure that we have the ability to keep that water from going across roadways because fast moving water coming from our river and our streams does terrible damage to the roads,” says Duckworth.

Another topic both candidates say they are taking into account is listening to what kind of community people want to live in.

“People want to preserve the wonderful cultural assets that they have in their little pocket,” says Hatfield.

