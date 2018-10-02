Home Indiana Evansville Vanderburgh County Commission Hears University Parkway Study Draft October 2nd, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

The University Parkway Study is coming close to reaching an end. The public feedback portion of the study concluded with the Vanderburgh County Commission meeting on Tuesday.

This gave the commission a chance to give public feedback. Only Vanderburgh County Commission President Bruce Ungethiem spoke during the meeting. He raised concerns about transportation, especially looking toward a future where the University Parkway and I-64 connect. The rest of the commissioners can still give written feedback.

Members of the public were also able to comment during Tuesday’s meeting and a new issue was brought to the foreground. The team doing the study says they sent letters to 450 households within 500 feet of the parkway. Michael Lockard, who runs a university parkway improvement group, says he found more than 2,000 houses that fit that bill.

Lockard says everyone should be notified in this process. That thought was echoed by Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave. She informally proposed pushing back a proposed date for the approval hearings. Those hearings are set for early November.

There is still time to give feedback about the University Parkway development. People can send in written feedback on the University Parkway study website, or by contacting the Vanderburgh County Area Plan Commission directly.

