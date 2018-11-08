Vanderburgh County Celebrates National Adoption Day

More than 250 foster children in Indiana now have a forever home.

Many counties are celebrating National Adoption day by capturing the moment on camera.

Agencies are hoping this day will increase awareness of the value of adoption.

15 children in Vanderburgh County left the court room with their new parents and some new siblings. Even with these adoptions, there are still many children in need of a forever family.

Click here to learn more about changing a child’s life by giving them a forever home.



